Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY19 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

NYSE CR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,815. Crane has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

