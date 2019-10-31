Crave One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Crave has a market cap of $77,120.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crave has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave Coin Profile

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,531,615 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. The official website for Crave is crave.cc.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

