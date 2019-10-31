Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Cree updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 465,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,734. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.81 and a beta of 0.91. Cree has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $69.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

