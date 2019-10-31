Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

