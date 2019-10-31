Critical Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 26.51% 166.69% 21.19% Medallia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 11 0 2.61 Medallia 0 2 12 0 2.86

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $93.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $47.62, indicating a potential upside of 62.07%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $1.73 billion 11.98 $477.94 million $1.33 55.44 Medallia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia.

Summary

Match Group beats Medallia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.