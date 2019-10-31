Critical Survey: Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) versus Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems -86.20% 8.31% 4.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Evolving Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Evolving Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems $30.64 million 0.50 -$14.79 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolving Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerbridge Technologies and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Powerbridge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.92%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Powerbridge Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.