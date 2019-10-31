Critical Survey: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 1.04 -$76.81 million $0.48 11.42 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.38 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 1.14% 8.28% 5.19% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ribbon Communications and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Borqs Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

