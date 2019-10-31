Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Hock Huat Goh Sells 3,125 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 71,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,169. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 12.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 56.3% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 170,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $1,185,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.