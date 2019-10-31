Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $215,519.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00008756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

