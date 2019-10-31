CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 572,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on CSG Systems International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

