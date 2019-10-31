CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $913-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on CSG Systems International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 572,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,574. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

