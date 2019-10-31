CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) vs. Iteknik (NASDAQ:ITKH) Critical Contrast

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CSP and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Iteknik does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSP and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $72.92 million 0.75 $14.44 million N/A N/A Iteknik $3.38 million 0.14 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 20.33% -4.58% -2.77% Iteknik -26.38% N/A N/A

Summary

CSP beats Iteknik on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

