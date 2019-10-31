CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.27. 3,864,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 101,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

