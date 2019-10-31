Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $134.96 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 6055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.04.

The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $251,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,270. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.