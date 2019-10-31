Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CUTR stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Cutera has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $35.85.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cutera by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cutera by 127.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.