Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 481.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

