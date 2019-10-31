Cwm LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

