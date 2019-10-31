Cwm LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $57,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

