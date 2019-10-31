Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,765,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $708.47 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $693.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

