Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.42 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

