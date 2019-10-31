CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 40,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,856. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.09.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

