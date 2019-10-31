CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYBE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.09.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 727.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

