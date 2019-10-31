CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CyrusOne updated its FY19 guidance to $3.55-3.60 EPS.

CONE traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,187. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

