DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MOFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

