Dan Goldstein Sells 1,456 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Dan Goldstein sold 100 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $12,033.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25.

HAE opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Haemonetics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 768,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,555,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Haemonetics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

