Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Daxor stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daxor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

