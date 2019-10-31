DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBSDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $83.43.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

