Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98, 6,608,345 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,655,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 1,129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

