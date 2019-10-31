Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $151.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

