Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,115. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

