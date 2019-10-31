Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.