Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5,472.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Deere & Company by 71.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,630. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $176.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

