Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.09 ($57.08).

DHER stock traded down €2.09 ($2.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €42.03 ($48.87). 1,233,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.05. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12-month high of €48.79 ($56.73).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

