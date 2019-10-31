Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.90. 113,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

