Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

