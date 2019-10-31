Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 76,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,260. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

