Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 326,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,933,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 2,636,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

