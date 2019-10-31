Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.64.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.16. 441,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

