Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Update

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $4,451,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $572,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

