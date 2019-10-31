Deutsche Bank Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $26.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 1,076,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,579. Criteo has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,467 shares of company stock valued at $514,941. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 966.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

