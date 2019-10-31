Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.81 ($159.08).

DB1 opened at €140.85 ($163.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

