Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 546,541 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 679,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

