Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 583,833 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,833 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $68,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,934. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

