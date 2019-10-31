Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $237.15 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,461 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.28% of Hanesbrands worth $237,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 265,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,681. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.