Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $86.71 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $86,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.28. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $263.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

