Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $144,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.24. 453,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

