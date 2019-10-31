Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Willis Towers Watson worth $110,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $186.74. 41,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

