Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

