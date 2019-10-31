Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 32621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Digitalbox Company Profile (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

