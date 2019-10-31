Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $32.92 million and $1.24 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01422053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00113613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,223,062 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

